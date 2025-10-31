Telangana School Holidays November 2025: Schools to Remain Closed for Guru Nanak Jayanti, Children’s Day, and More

After a festive-filled October with Diwali celebrations and school breaks, students in Telangana are now gearing up for the next set of holidays in November 2025. The month will bring several key holidays, giving students and teachers short breaks before the upcoming winter vacation in December-January.

According to the academic calendar, most schools across Telangana will remain closed on the following days in November 2025:

Guru Nanak Jayanti – November 5 (Wednesday)

Second Saturday – November 8

Sunday – November 9

Children’s Day – November 14 (Friday)

Sunday – November 16

Guru Tegh Bahadur’s Martyrdom Day – November 24 (Monday)

Sunday – November 23

Sunday – November 30

Apart from these scheduled holidays, some schools in Telangana have also announced temporary closures due to heavy rainfall and the impact of Cyclone Montha, which has affected parts of the state.

Authorities have taken precautionary measures to ensure student safety, with several districts witnessing waterlogging and road blockages. Relief operations are ongoing, and local administrations are monitoring the situation closely.

Students can expect normal classes to resume once weather conditions stabilize. Meanwhile, schools are advising parents to stay updated through official school notices and local education department announcements.