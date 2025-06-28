Telangana Government Jobs 2025: 607 Medical Posts Vacant, Apply Now!

Telangana Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB) has released an important notification, providing the unemployed a new chance to get government employment in the medical field. According to the recent news, the board is going to recruit 607 posts in different medical colleges and institutions of the state.

Key Highlights of the Recruitment Notification

Total openings: 607 positions, including 379 posts in Multi Zonal 1 and 228 posts in Multi Zonal 2.

Application process: Online application will be made from July 10th to July 17th, 5 pm.

Application fee: Rs. 500, with a processing fee of Rs. 200 (exceptions for SC, ST, BC, EWS, and Divyang applicants).

Age limit: Candidates should be under 46 years of age.

Salary scale: Shortlisted candidates will be paid a salary in the range of Rs. 68,900 to Rs. 2,05,500 per month.

Key Dates and Instructions

Submission of application: July 10th to July 17th, 5 pm.

Edit option for application: From July 18th to July 19th.

Website link: Shortlisted candidates can apply online on mhsrb.telangana.gov.in

Applicants who meet the qualification requirements can apply online, making sure they act within the stated deadline and requirements. Special care should be taken to read the notice carefully and follow the directions to avoid any inconsistencies.

A Valuable Opportunity for Doctors

This recruitment announcement is a great chance for medical practitioners in Telangana to get government employment. Candidates with interest are requested to keep themselves updated about the official website and apply in a timely fashion to reap this opportunity.

Also read: SSC GD Answer Key 2025 Released: How to Download and What's Next