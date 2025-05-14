Tamil Nadu SSLC, HSE +1 Results 2025: TN Class 10 and 11 Results on May 16

The Tamil Nadu School Education Department has announced that the Class 10 (SSLC) and Class 11 (+1) results for 2025 will be declared on May 16.

Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi confirmed that the SSLC results will be released at 9 AM, followed by the +1 results at 2 PM on the same day.

Students can check their scores on the official websites — dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in — by entering their registration number or roll number along with their date of birth.

Steps to Check TN SSLC and +1 Results 2025:

Go to tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in

Click on the link for “Tamil Nadu Class 10th Public Exam Result 2025”

Enter your registration number and date of birth

Your result will appear on the screen

Download the marksheet PDF

Save a copy for future use

Last Year’s Performance:

In 2024, 91.55% of Class 10 students passed — a small rise from 91.39% in 2023.

For Class 11 general stream students, the pass percentage was 91.17%, better than 90.93% in 2023 and 90.07% in 2022.

