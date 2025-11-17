Tamil Nadu School Holiday Today, Nov 17: Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur Due to Heavy Rain

The Tamil Nadu government has announced a school holiday for November 17 in several districts, including Chennai, Chengalpattu, and Tiruvallur, due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging. The decision affects all government, private, and aided schools in these areas.

According to the weather forecast, a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is expected to bring heavy to very heavy rain to the north Tamil Nadu coast, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue an orange alert for several districts.

The districts under orange alert include Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, and Karaikal. A yellow alert has been issued for other districts, including Villuppuram, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, and Kanyakumari.

The Tamil Nadu government has urged district administrations to take precautionary measures, and fishermen have been advised to avoid venturing into the Gulf of Mannar and Kanyakumari sea areas due to squally winds.

The state emergency operations centre is monitoring the situation, and residents are advised to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel due to waterlogged roads and heavy rain.