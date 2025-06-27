Tamil Nadu Releases TNEA 2025 Rank List, Counselling Details Inside

TNEA 2025 Rank List Download:

The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Tamil Nadu, has officially released the TNEA 2025 rank list today, June 27. Candidates who have applied for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) and completed the certificate verification can now check their ranks on the official website — tneaonline.org.

According to the uploaded PDF on the portal, a total of 8,657 candidates have been marked ineligible for admission this year.

Key Dates:

Rank List Release Date: June 27, 2025

Grievance Redressal Window: June 28 to July 2, 2025

Official Website: tneaonline.org

How to Check TNEA 2025 Rank List:

Visit the official website — tneaonline.org.

Click on the “Rank List” link available on the homepage.

Enter the required login credentials.

View and download your rank list.

Save it for future reference.

Counselling Process:

The rank list will determine the order of online counselling for engineering seat allotment in Tamil Nadu. The process includes:

Choice Filling

Allotment of Seats

Confirmation of Allotment

Reporting to the Allotted College & Fee Payment

Special Category Counselling:

Dates: July 7 – 8, 2025

Categories Covered:

Eminent Sports Persons

Differently Abled Candidates

Wards of Ex-Servicemen

General Counselling:

Dates: July 9 – 11, 2025

Includes:

General Category

Vocational Category

7.5% Government School Quota (Classes 6–12)

Supplementary Counselling: