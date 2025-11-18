Tamil Nadu Public Holidays 2026: 24 Holidays Full List and Key Takeaways
The Tamil Nadu government has officially released the public holiday calendar for 2026, confirming a total of 24 holidays for state government departments, public sector undertakings, boards, corporations, and commercial and co-operative banks. The announcement was made on Tuesday, November 11, providing employees with an early glimpse of next year’s festive and national holiday schedule.
One of the key highlights of the 2026 calendar is the extended break during the Pongal festival. With Pongal (January 15), Thiruvalluvar Day (January 16) and Uzhavar Thirunal (January 17) falling consecutively, state employees can look forward to a three-day holiday stretch in January.
At the same time, some major celebrations in 2026 land on weekends. Deepavali (November 8) and Thai Poosam (February 1) both fall on Sundays, meaning there will be no additional weekday break for these festivals. Several other observances—including Uzhavar Thirunal, Ramzan, and Independence Day—will be marked on Saturdays.
Complete List of Tamil Nadu Public Holidays in 2026
New Year’s Day – January 1
Pongal – January 15
Thiruvalluvar Day – January 16
Uzhavar Thirunal – January 17
Republic Day – January 26
Thai Poosam – February 1
Telugu New Year’s Day – March 19
Ramzan – March 21
Mahaveer Jayanthi – March 31
Annual Closing of Accounts for Banks* – April 1
Good Friday – April 3
Tamil New Year’s Day / Dr. B. R. Ambedkar’s Birthday – April 14
May Day – May 1
Bakrid – May 28
Muharram – June 26
Independence Day – August 15
Milad-un-Nabi – August 26
Krishna Jayanthi – September 4
Vinayagar Chathurthi – September 14
Gandhi Jayanthi – October 2
Ayudha Poojai – October 19
Vijayadasami – October 20
Deepavali – November 8
Christmas – December 25
Note: April 1 is a holiday exclusively for commercial and co-operative banks due to annual account closing procedures.
Key Takeaways for 2026
Total public holidays: 24
Long weekend: Pongal festival from January 15–17
Festivals on Sundays: Deepavali, Thai Poosam
Festivals on Saturdays: Uzhavar Thirunal, Ramzan, Independence Day
The 2026 holiday calendar offers a mix of extended festive breaks and weekend-aligned festivals, ensuring smooth functioning of government offices while accommodating major cultural and religious observances across the state.