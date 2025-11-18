Tamil Nadu Public Holidays 2026: 24 Holidays Full List and Key Takeaways

The Tamil Nadu government has officially released the public holiday calendar for 2026, confirming a total of 24 holidays for state government departments, public sector undertakings, boards, corporations, and commercial and co-operative banks. The announcement was made on Tuesday, November 11, providing employees with an early glimpse of next year’s festive and national holiday schedule.

One of the key highlights of the 2026 calendar is the extended break during the Pongal festival. With Pongal (January 15), Thiruvalluvar Day (January 16) and Uzhavar Thirunal (January 17) falling consecutively, state employees can look forward to a three-day holiday stretch in January.

At the same time, some major celebrations in 2026 land on weekends. Deepavali (November 8) and Thai Poosam (February 1) both fall on Sundays, meaning there will be no additional weekday break for these festivals. Several other observances—including Uzhavar Thirunal, Ramzan, and Independence Day—will be marked on Saturdays.

Complete List of Tamil Nadu Public Holidays in 2026

New Year’s Day – January 1

Pongal – January 15

Thiruvalluvar Day – January 16

Uzhavar Thirunal – January 17

Republic Day – January 26

Thai Poosam – February 1

Telugu New Year’s Day – March 19

Ramzan – March 21

Mahaveer Jayanthi – March 31

Annual Closing of Accounts for Banks* – April 1

Good Friday – April 3

Tamil New Year’s Day / Dr. B. R. Ambedkar’s Birthday – April 14

May Day – May 1

Bakrid – May 28

Muharram – June 26

Independence Day – August 15

Milad-un-Nabi – August 26

Krishna Jayanthi – September 4

Vinayagar Chathurthi – September 14

Gandhi Jayanthi – October 2

Ayudha Poojai – October 19

Vijayadasami – October 20

Deepavali – November 8

Christmas – December 25

Note: April 1 is a holiday exclusively for commercial and co-operative banks due to annual account closing procedures.

Key Takeaways for 2026

Total public holidays: 24

Long weekend: Pongal festival from January 15–17

Festivals on Sundays: Deepavali, Thai Poosam

Festivals on Saturdays: Uzhavar Thirunal, Ramzan, Independence Day

The 2026 holiday calendar offers a mix of extended festive breaks and weekend-aligned festivals, ensuring smooth functioning of government offices while accommodating major cultural and religious observances across the state.