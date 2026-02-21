Shillong MP Ricky AJ Syngkon Suden Death: Meghalaya Declares Feb 21 Holiday

The Meghalaya government has announced a public holiday on February 21, 2026, across the Shillong Parliamentary Constituency as a tribute to the late Member of Parliament Ricky AJ Syngkon and to facilitate public participation in his funeral rites.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma stated that the holiday will be observed in all districts under the constituency, enabling citizens, supporters, and well-wishers to attend the funeral and pay their final respects. He clarified that although the date was previously designated as a working day under compensatory holiday provisions, it has now been officially declared a holiday in honour of the departed leader.

Ricky AJ Syngkon, aged 54, was a Member of Parliament representing the Voice of the People Party (VPP). He passed away on Thursday evening after collapsing while playing football in Shillong. He was first rushed to the Community Health Centre in Mawiong and later transferred to Dr. H. Gordon Roberts Hospital in Jaiaw. Despite medical intervention, he was declared dead at approximately 8:42 p.m., with suspected cardiac arrest reported as the cause.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed sorrow over Syngkon’s untimely demise and remembered his service and contributions to public life. Chief Minister Sangma also paid tribute, describing him as a committed and compassionate leader who worked tirelessly for the welfare of the people.

As a mark of respect, the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly suspended its regular proceedings on Friday. Speaker Thomas A. Sangma announced that the House would limit its session to obituary references, with a revised schedule to be released at a later date.