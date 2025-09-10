September 10 School Assembly News: Top National, International and Sports Headlines for Students

Good morning everyone! As we start today's assembly, September 10, let us see the major happenings transforming India and the world. Keeping oneself updated with national, international, business, educational, and sporting news makes us develop as mature and awake citizens. Below are today's leading headlines.

National News

PM Modi on India–US Relations: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted positively to a statement made by former US President Donald Trump, stating India and the US are "close friends and natural partners" and that trade negotiations have enormous potential.

New Vice President Elected: NDA candidate Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan has been chosen as India's new 15th Vice-President.

Supreme Court Update: Four opposition-governed states informed the Supreme Court that both Governors and the President cannot veto bills even if they view them as unconstitutional.

Nepal Crisis Reaction: India was cautious in responding to Nepal's unrest, with PM Modi appealing for peace.

Assam Cabinet Decision: The government of Assam has approved a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to locate and deport illegal immigrants within 10 days.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Court: The actress has moved a petition in the High Court to safeguard her personality and publicity rights.

Clean Air Rankings: Indore ranked as the city with the best air quality, while Delhi was ranked 32nd.

Kerala vs Governor Debate: Kerala leaders have asserted that the Governor must be an ally of the state government and not an opponent.

Voter ID Update: The Election Commission has made Aadhaar acceptable as the 12th document for voter identification, but not as evidence of citizenship.

International News

Nepal Political Turmoil: Huge youth protests have compelled Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to step down. His resignation comes amid widespread outrage over corruption, elitism, and lack of jobs. Reports indicate he might flee the country.

Unrest in Nepal Escalates: Protesters have released more than 1,000 detainees, including a previous Deputy PM, as marches become more powerful.

Israel–Hamas War: Israeli military has conducted new attacks against top Hamas officials in Qatar, making it harder for mediation in the Gaza war.

Education News

AI Training for Teachers: IIT Madras has scaled up its "AI for All" program under the SWAYAM Plus platform, which provides free artificial intelligence training for K–12 teachers.

Attendance Policy Revision: IIT (ISM) Dhanbad has abolished the compulsory 75% attendance clause from the 2025–26 academic year.

Inspirational Space Discussion: Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla delivered important takeaways from his space mission to graduating students of AKTU.

Sports News

Cristiano Ronaldo Makes History: The football great expanded his record-breaking all-time goals lead over Lionel Messi after scoring a goal against Hungary.

Asia Cup Cricket Update: Prior to the high-voltage India-Pakistan match, captain Suryakumar Yadav indicated the team will carry on playing aggressively.

Indian Sportspersons at Para Championships: A record 35 Indian sportspersons will make their debut at the World Para Athletics Championships beginning September 27 in New Delhi.

Cricket Highlight: Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai blasted a 20-ball half-century as his team beat Hong Kong by 94 runs.

Business News

ANZ Job Cuts: Australia's ANZ Group announced 3,500 job layoffs under new CEO Nuno Matos, who explained the move was made to ensure long-term stability.

Renault EV Strategy: French automaker Renault is set to launch cheaper batteries for its electric vehicles in an attempt to edge out Chinese automakers.

Thought of the Day

"Success is the sum of small efforts, repeated day in and day out." – Robert Collier

That is all for today's news update. Let us take the teachings of discipline, wakefulness, and regularity forward as we step into the learning of the day.

Also read: Maharashtra School Holidays September 2025: Complete List