School Holiday Today, Sep 3: Noida, Ghaziabad, Chandigarh, and Punjab Schools Closed Amid Heavy Rain

School Holiday Today, Sep 3: Incessant rainfall has forced authorities across several North Indian states to announce the closure of schools and other educational institutions on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, citing safety concerns and waterlogging.

Noida School Holiday (Gautam Buddh Nagar)

District Magistrate Medha Roopam directed the closure of all schools up to Class 12 across Gautam Buddh Nagar. District Basic Education Officer (BEO) Rahul Pawar said the order covers government, aided, unaided, CBSE, ICSE, and other board schools. While students have been exempted, teaching and non-teaching staff in council schools have been asked to attend. Parents were advised not to send their wards to school.

Ghaziabad School Holiday

Similar orders were issued in Ghaziabad, where schools up to Class 12 will remain shut. BEO OP Yadav confirmed the holiday, while ADM (Finance) Saurabh Bhatt said future closures will depend on weather updates.

Bulandshahr and Baghpat School Holiday

Authorities in both districts of Uttar Pradesh followed suit. Bulandshahr BSA Lakshmi Kant Pandey and Baghpat DM Asmita Lal directed that all schools up to Class 12 remain closed due to heavy rainfall.

Chandigarh School Holiday

All schools in the Union Territory of Chandigarh have been ordered closed on September 3, following two consecutive days of shutdowns due to incessant rains. The city has recorded over 140 mm of rainfall since Sunday.

Punjab School Holiday

In Punjab, several rivers are in spate, prompting widespread safety measures. Authorities ordered the closure of schools, colleges, universities, and polytechnic institutes across the state until Wednesday.

Himachal Pradesh School Holiday

Educational institutions in the Shimla, Kangra, and Sirmaur districts will remain shut on Wednesday. The order applies to government and private schools, coaching centres, and nursing institutes. Unlike other states, teachers and staff have been exempted from attending, with instructions to continue classes online.

Jammu Division

The Directorate of School Education ordered the closure of all government and private schools across Jammu Division for September 3. The decision was taken in view of the forecast of heavy rainfall, landslides, and flash floods. Schools have also been asked to shift to online classes wherever feasible.

With several states under heavy rainfall warnings and facing waterlogging, landslides, and flooding, the widespread shutdown of educational institutions aims to ensure the safety of students and staff across North India.