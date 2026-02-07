School Holiday on February 9? Telangana, Maharashtra, Delhi & Other States

Many parents and students across India are searching online to check whether February 9 is a school holiday or a regular working day. Since February 9 falls on a Monday, questions often arise about possible holidays due to festivals, regional observances, or government announcements.

Is February 9 a School Holiday?

As of now, February 9 is a normal working day for schools across most parts of India. There are no major festivals, national holidays, or officially declared state holidays scheduled on this date that would warrant the closure of schools.

Educational institutions are expected to function normally, with regular classes, examinations, and academic activities continuing as per schedule.

State-wise School Holiday Status on February 9

Here’s a look at the status of school holidays in major states:

Telangana:

No holiday has been announced. Schools and colleges will remain open.

Andhra Pradesh:

February 9 is a regular working day for all government and private schools.

Maharashtra:

There is no official notification declaring a school holiday on this date.

Karnataka:

Schools are expected to operate normally, with no festival or regional holiday observed.

Tamil Nadu:

February 9 is not listed as a public or school holiday in the state calendar.

Kerala:

No statewide holiday has been declared; schools will follow the usual timetable.

Uttar Pradesh:

Schools will remain open, as there are no special occasions or government orders for closure.

Delhi:

February 9 is a regular academic day for schools under all boards.

Other States:

Most other states across India have also not announced any school holiday for February 9.

Can There Be Local or District-Level Holidays?

While no statewide holidays are declared, it is important to note that local administration or district authorities may occasionally announce holidays due to unforeseen reasons such as weather conditions, local events, or administrative decisions. Parents and students are advised to check official school notices or local education department updates for confirmation.

Final Update

To sum up, February 9 is not a school holiday and will be observed as a regular working Monday across India, including states like Telangana, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi. Unless a last-minute local announcement is made, students should be prepared to attend school as usual.

For the most accurate information, always rely on official school circulars or state education department notifications.

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