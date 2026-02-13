School Holiday on February 13, 2026: State-Wise School Holiday Updates Across India

School Holiday on February 13, 2026: State-Wise Update on School Holidays and Open Schools Across India

As Friday, February 13, 2026, arrives, many students and parents are checking whether the day is marked as a school holiday or if regular academic activities will continue. While there is no nationwide holiday declared for this date, a few states and districts are observing a holiday due to local administrative reasons. In most regions, however, schools are functioning as per their usual schedules.

Here is a detailed overview of school holidays and openings across major states in India.

Maharashtra: Holiday in Select Districts

In Maharashtra, certain districts have declared a school holiday on February 13, 2026. Schools in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and nearby areas are observing a holiday due to local administrative arrangements and civic events that may impact traffic and student transportation.

This holiday applies to government, private, and aided schools in the affected districts. Parents are advised to confirm the holiday status through official school circulars.

Uttar Pradesh: Partial Holiday in Some Areas

In Uttar Pradesh, the situation is different from one district to another.

Prayagraj and a few surrounding districts are observing a holiday or following revised academic schedules due to administrative management and public safety measures. However, major cities such as Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, and Varanasi are not observing a holiday and are continuing regular classes.

In Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad, schools are largely open, though some institutions may adjust morning timings based on local weather advisories. There is no statewide holiday announcement for February 13.

Delhi–NCR: No Official Holiday

Across Delhi–NCR, including Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad, there is no official school holiday declared for February 13, 2026. Schools are operating normally.

Some institutions may continue with slightly revised morning timings due to seasonal weather conditions, but the day is not recognized as a holiday at the state or regional level.

Punjab and Haryana: Regular Academic Day

Punjab and Haryana are not observing a school holiday on February 13. Schools in both states are conducting regular classes.

However, district administrations can declare a local holiday if required for specific events or administrative reasons, so parents should keep an eye on official notifications.

Bihar, Jharkhand, and Eastern States: No Holiday Announced

In Bihar and Jharkhand, February 13 is not listed as a school holiday, and schools are following their regular schedules. Morning timing adjustments may apply in certain areas due to weather considerations.

West Bengal is also not observing a holiday, and schools are functioning as usual. Similarly, Assam and Tripura have not declared any general holiday for this date.

Southern and Central India: Schools Open

Most southern and central states are not marking February 13, 2026, as a school holiday.

Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh are continuing regular academic sessions. No statewide holiday has been announced in these regions.

Final Word

To sum up, February 13, 2026, is largely a regular academic day across India, with only select districts—particularly in Maharashtra and parts of Uttar Pradesh—observing a school holiday due to local administrative decisions.

Students and parents should always verify holiday announcements through official school communications or district education department updates to avoid confusion.