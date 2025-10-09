School Assembly News Headlines for October 9, 2025 – National, International, and Sports Updates

Thursday, October 9, 2025:

It is a good idea to stay updated with current events to make students critical thinkers and aware of what is happening in the world. Below are today's top headlines on national, international, and sports news, along with the thought and word of the day, and some interesting quiz questions to increase your general knowledge. Let's start our day with awareness and positivity!

National News

The Supreme Court of India has endorsed the selection of Vice-Chancellors for eight universities in West Bengal following a consensus between the Governor and the State Government.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has served notices to Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh regarding the devastating deaths of children due to poisoned cough syrup, calling for immediate remedial measures.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has opened an investigation following the discovery of a rat on an Air India Dreamliner flight, questioning airline safety protocols.

India commemorated its 93rd Air Force Day with pride and thankfulness, remembering the courage and dedication of the Indian Air Force personnel.

The Union Cabinet sanctioned ₹24,000 crore railway expansion works in four states to enhance connectivity and economic development.

The Home Minister, on the Foundation Day, commended the Rapid Action Force for its exemplary role in ensuring peace and handling emergencies.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra lambasted the Centre for giving loans taken by big companies a waiver but ignoring the Wayanad landslide tragedy victims.

Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud informed that cases worth more than ₹6.85 lakh crore are pending in the tax tribunal and called for immediate steps to clear the backlog.

The Jharkhand High Court has demanded a comprehensive report from the state government regarding reports of fake Naxalite surrenders.

The Delhi Government initiated an online first aid training program for teachers to improve emergency readiness in schools.

In Kanpur, at least eight people were injured in a series of scooter explosions, leading to the police launching an investigation into the reason behind it.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has asked Union Minister J.P. Nadda to drop the case instituted against a pediatrician accused in the cough syrup scandal.

International News

Indirect peace talks between Israel and Hamas were resumed in Egypt on the second anniversary of the Gaza war, amid American support for a possible ceasefire and prisoner swap.

Sergio Gor has taken office as the new U.S. Ambassador to India.

Rescue teams managed to bring down hundreds of stranded climbers from Mount Everest following a bad snowstorm that had interrupted expeditions.

India and Qatar are also considering stronger trade and investment relations through top-level talks conducted this week.

U.S. President Donald Trump hosted a roundtable on antifa and declared developments in the first phase of the Gaza peace agreement, which is looking to put an end to hostilities and ease the release of hostages.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro accused a recent U.S. military attack in the Caribbean of potentially killing Colombian nationals.

The United Nations is working with the new government in Syria to find individuals who disappeared during years of internal conflict.

Costa Rica has put forward Rebeca Grynspan for the UN Secretary-General job.

The U.S. Senate will consider President Trump's powers to attack ships suspected of smuggling narcotics.

Sports News

The Rajputana Royals clinched a semifinal berth with an impeccable win, while the Knights are on the verge of elimination following a series of losses.

Bharat Hooda led the Telugu Titans to victory over the Haryana Steelers in an electrifying Pro Kabaddi League encounter.

Beth Mooney's amazing century took Australia to a comprehensive 107-run victory over Pakistan in the ODI series.

Speedster Pat Cummins is expected to sit out the opening Ashes match because of a back injury, with Steve Smith likely to assume captaincy responsibilities.

It is reported that both Pat Cummins and Travis Head have been offered ₹58 crore deals by IPL teams for sole appearances in T20 leagues.

Before the India match, Australia team depth and preparation were assured by Alyssa Healy.

Significant Days in October

8 October – Indian Air Force Day

9 October – World Post Day, World Sight Day

10 October – World Mental Health Day, National Post Day (India), Karwa Chauth

11 October – International Day of the Girl Child

13 October – International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction

14 October – World Standards Day

15 October – Global Handwashing Day, World White Cane Day, World Students' Day

Thought of the Day

"Success is not final, failure is not fatal; it is the courage to continue that counts."

— Winston Churchill

Word of the Day

Altruism (noun)

Definition: Selfless concern for the welfare of others.

Example: Her altruism was evident in her decision to give away most of her income to programs for children's education.