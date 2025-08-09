Raksha Bandhan School Holiday Today August 9, 2025 In Delhi, UP Rajasthan, MP, Haryana, Punjab

Raksha Bandhan, a festival symbolising the bond of love and protection between brothers and sisters, is being celebrated today, August 9, across India. On this day, sisters tie a rakhi (protective thread) on their brothers’ wrists, wishing them a long life, while brothers promise to protect their sisters and give them gifts.

This year, students in several states are enjoying a holiday on Raksha Bandhan, and in some cases, two consecutive days off.

Holiday in Uttar Pradesh

In Uttar Pradesh, schools have declared a holiday today for Raksha Bandhan. Adding to the joy, this year’s festival coincides with an additional day off, giving students a two-day break.

Other States Where Schools Are Closed

Apart from Uttar Pradesh, schools are also shut today in Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Haryana, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Daman and Diu, and several other states. The holiday is listed in the official school calendars across most states.

Parents and students are advised to confirm with their respective schools for exact details.

Extended Festival Break

Interestingly, this year, not just schools but many colleges and offices are also closed for two days during the Raksha Bandhan celebrations. This allows families to travel and spend the occasion together without any rush.