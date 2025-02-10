Punjab School Holidays for Shri Guru Ravidas Maharaj Ji Birthday on February 11, 12

The state of Punjab will be having back-to-back holidays to mark the birthday of Shri Guru Ravidas Maharaj Ji. The entire state will be celebrating this momentous day on 12th February 2025 while in Jalandhar, a procession is to be held, hence an additional holiday on 11th February 2025.

As a result, all government and private schools in Jalandhar district will remain closed on both February 11 and 12, 2025. This decision was made by Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner Dr Himanshu Aggarwal, who prioritized the religious sentiments of the people and the convenience and safety of students.

Note that these holidays would not intervene with schools and colleges that would hold board and university examinations at the same time. The Deputy Commissioner has clarified this so there will be no disruption in terms of academic pursuit.

This falls within the 2025 Holiday list of the Punjab Government, among several festivals, significant days are covered.

Also read: Ravidas Jayanti holiday for schools, colleges, offices on February 12