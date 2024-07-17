PhD admissions at Osmania University are open. Apply now!

The PhD admissions notification for various departments at Osmania University has now been released. Eligible students should apply before the deadline.

PhD courses in various departments, such as Science, Social Sciences, Commerce, Engineering, Arts, and Law, are open.

Eligibility criteria: Candidates who completed their PG in the respective department and have a JRF qualification from UGC/CSIR/ICAR/ICMR/DST—INSIR are eligible to apply.

How to apply?

Firstly, apply for the course online in the respective department.

Then, send the required/relevant documents to the offices of the Deans of the respective faculties of the university.

Finally, pay the application fee.

The application fee is Rs. 1,500/-

The last date to apply for admission is July 22, 2024.

Also read: Indian Consulate launches an internship portal for Indian students!