Odisha School Holidays in September 2025: Full List of Closures and Festival Breaks

Schools in Odisha will be closed on several days in September 2025 for public holidays, festivals, and weekly offs. The month marks the start of the festive season in the state, with major celebrations like Durga Puja taking place toward the end of September. Along with these special days, regular Saturdays and Sundays will also be school holidays.

Parents and students are advised to follow their school’s official holiday calendar for the latest updates, as some dates may vary depending on local events and announcements.

Odisha School Holidays – September 2025

Here is the complete list of school holidays in Odisha for September 2025:

September 5, Friday – Milad-un-Nabi (Birthday of Prophet Mohammad)

September 29, Monday – Maha Saptami (Start of Durga Puja festivities)

September 30, Tuesday – Maha Ashtami (Main Durga Puja celebrations)

Extended Festive Break Ahead

The Durga Puja holidays will continue into early October, with Maha Nabami on October 1 and Vijaya Dasami/Gandhi Jayanti on October 2. This will create a long festive break for students across Odisha.