October 23 School Holiday: Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh Latest Updates

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued Red, Orange, and Yellow alerts for various districts in Tamil Nadu, citing the northeast monsoon and low-pressure systems in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea. As a result, several districts have declared holidays for educational institutions on October 23, 2025, due to the anticipated heavy rainfall.

IMD Alerts and Warnings

The IMD has issued Red alerts for Cuddalore, Villupuram, Mayiladuthurai, Chengalpattu districts, and Puducherry regions, warning of extremely heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls. Orange alerts have been issued for Chennai, Thanjavur, Ranippettai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Thiruvannamallai, Kallakkurichi, Perambalur, Nagapattinam, Thirivarur, and Ariyalur, indicating very heavy rainfall. Yellow alerts have been issued for the rest of Tamil Nadu, including Vellore, Dharmapuri, Tiruppattur, Salem, Thiruchirapalli, and Puddukottai.

School Holidays and Precautions

In light of the IMD warnings, several districts have declared holidays for schools and educational institutions. These include Cuddalore, Villupuram, Mayiladuthurai, Kallakurichi, Kancheepuram, Salem, Perambalur, Namakkal, Pudukkottai, Tiruchirapalli, and Tiruppur districts. The Chief Minister has directed precautionary measures to mitigate flood-like situations, and officials have been advised to keep relief camps ready.

Heavy Rainfall Expected

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall of 7cm to 20cm, and even more than 21 cm in some parts of Tamil Nadu. The low-pressure systems are expected to cause widespread rainfall, and authorities are taking necessary precautions to ensure public safety.

Stay Informed

Students and parents are advised to follow the guidelines issued by government authorities and respective schools. It is recommended to stay tuned to local news and weather updates for the latest information on school holidays and weather conditions.

Precautionary Measures

The government has taken several precautionary measures to mitigate the impact of the heavy rainfall. Relief camps have been set up, and officials have been advised to be prepared to respond to any emergencies. The public is advised to stay safe and avoid traveling to areas that are prone to flooding.

In conclusion, Tamil Nadu is bracing for heavy rainfall, and several districts have declared holidays for educational institutions. The government is taking necessary precautions to ensure public safety, and citizens are advised to stay informed and follow the guidelines issued by the authorities.