November 18, Top School Assembly News; National, International and more!

On November 18, several important national and international developments have taken place. From major government decisions and economic indicators to global diplomacy, sports achievements, and environmental updates, here is a comprehensive roundup of today’s top news for school assemblies.

National News

1. Sansad Sports Festival Launched in Jaipur

The Sansad Sports Festival, themed “Fit India, Hit India,” officially began at Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh Stadium on November 17. Over one lakh participants between the ages of 10 and 60 will compete in both modern and traditional Indian sports, including kabaddi, archery, yoga, and mallakhamb. The event will continue until December 25.

2. Ayodhya Set for Grand Dhwaj Ceremony at Ram Temple

Preparations are underway in Ayodhya for the flag-hoisting ceremony on November 25 at the Ram Temple. The Uttar Pradesh government expects the event to boost tourism and create employment opportunities for local youth. Major projects like the Ram Van Gaman Path and the Greenfield Township initiative are part of Ayodhya’s long-term development vision.

3. India Plans Unified Climate & Nature Finance Hub

The central government has proposed the creation of a national-level financial platform dedicated to supporting eco-friendly projects, renewable energy efforts, and nature conservation activities. This move aims to strengthen India’s transition toward green growth.

4. Workforce Participation Rises to 55.4% in October

India’s labour force participation rate for people aged 15 and above reached a six-month high of 55.4%, with rural areas showing stronger engagement than urban regions. Economists suggest this reflects improved job availability and changing work patterns.

5. Government Increases Print Advertisement Rates

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has revised print advertisement rates upward by 26%. This increase affects newspapers with large circulations, impacting both publishing houses and advertisers.

6. Karnataka CM Meets PM Over Sugarcane Pricing

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to request a higher support price for sugarcane farmers and urge approval for setting up an AIIMS in the state.

7. Export Decline Widens India’s Trade Deficit

India recorded an 11.8% fall in exports during October, pushing the country’s trade deficit to an all-time high of USD 41.68 billion, mainly due to global market volatility.

8. Tampering With Mobile IMEI Becomes a Serious Offence

The Department of Telecommunications has announced stricter penalties for altering mobile phone IMEI numbers. Offenders may face up to three years in jail and a ₹50-lakh fine.

9. Odisha Begins Preparations for 2027 Census

Odisha has launched a pre-test phase for the 2027 house-listing census, which aims to streamline the data collection process for population estimates and household statistics.

International News

1. Macron Hosts Zelenskiy as Ukraine Faces Fresh Attacks

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to hold discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Paris after a night of renewed drone and missile strikes by Russia.

2. Bangladesh Tribunal Sentences Former PM Hasina

A special tribunal in Bangladesh has sentenced former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, currently abroad, to death in a case linked to last year’s protest violence. The interim government has requested India’s support for her extradition.

3. T20 Tri-Series Shifted Entirely to Rawalpindi

Following a deadly bombing in Islamabad, Pakistan’s Cricket Board has decided to relocate the upcoming tri-nation T20 series involving Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Zimbabwe fully to Rawalpindi.

4. Ukraine Signs Intent to Purchase French Rafale Jets

Ukraine has expressed intent to acquire up to 100 Rafale fighter aircraft from France, signaling a stronger strategic partnership amid ongoing conflict with Russia.

5. US Reports Decline in Chinese Student Enrolment

American universities are witnessing a notable drop in Chinese student admissions due to stricter visa checks and extended verification processes.

6. UN Approves Stabilisation Force for Gaza

The United Nations has backed a US-proposed plan to send an international stabilisation force to Gaza to restore security and support humanitarian operations.

7. Ethiopia Reports Marburg Virus Cases

Ethiopia has confirmed new cases and three deaths linked to the highly contagious Marburg virus, prompting emergency health precautions.

8. Iran Suspends Visa-Free Entry for Indians

Iran has paused its visa-waiver program for Indian travellers due to concerns about its misuse by criminal networks.

Sports News

1. Jake Paul to Fight Anthony Joshua on December 19

Internet personality-turned-boxer Jake Paul is scheduled to face former two-time world champion Anthony Joshua in a much-anticipated boxing match.

2. Indian Boxers Impress at World Cup Finals

India’s Hitesh registered an impressive victory over former world champion Okazawa, highlighting India’s strong performance in international boxing.

3. Shubman Gill Doubtful for Second Test

Indian cricketer Shubman Gill is unlikely to travel for the upcoming second Test after missing the team’s departure to Guwahati.

4. Cummins Retains Captaincy for Sunrisers Hyderabad

Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins will continue as the captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad for the upcoming IPL season.

5. Smaran and Shahbaz Shine in Domestic Cricket

Karnataka’s young talent Smaran has scored a remarkable double century, while Shahbaz continues to deliver consistent all-round performances for Bengal.

Thought of the Day

“Growth begins the moment you decide not to give up.”