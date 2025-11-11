Here are today’s top headlines for the school assembly on November 11, 2025, featuring the most significant developments from India and around the world. From major policy meetings and protests in Delhi to global diplomatic shifts and market movements, here’s a concise roundup of the day’s most important stories.

National News

1. Explosion near Red Fort Metro Station claims eight lives

A tragic incident occurred in New Delhi on Monday when a car exploded near the Red Fort Metro Station. The blast resulted in at least eight deaths and left several others injured. Security has been tightened across Delhi and parts of Uttar Pradesh as forensic experts investigate the cause of the explosion.

2. Anti-pollution rally at India Gate: Dozens detained

Several environmental activists were detained in New Delhi after staging a protest at India Gate on November 10, urging authorities to take firm steps against rising air pollution. The demonstration comes as the capital continues to suffer from heavy smog and declining air quality levels this winter season.

3. Pre-Budget talks begin for Union Budget 2026–27

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held preliminary discussions with leading economists in New Delhi on Monday to kickstart preparations for the upcoming Union Budget 2026–27. The meeting focused on strategies for job generation, boosting industrial output, and enhancing domestic demand.

4. Stock markets start the week on a positive note

Indian stock indices opened higher on November 10, mirroring gains across Asian markets. Analysts attribute the rise to improving corporate results in India and optimism over the potential resolution of the U.S. government shutdown.

5. Property registrations paused in Noida and Ghaziabad

Online stamp and registration services in Noida and Ghaziabad have been temporarily suspended from November 8 to 11 due to a server migration to the National Government Cloud (NGC). The move is expected to impact over 1,300 property transactions per day and may briefly affect local revenue collection.

International News

1. Global markets rise as U.S. shutdown resolution nears

World stock markets rallied on November 10 following progress in the U.S. Senate toward passing a funding bill that could end the federal government shutdown. The development boosted investor confidence and improved global market sentiment.

2. Oil prices gain on hopes of stronger U.S. demand

Crude oil prices climbed on Monday, with both Brent and WTI benchmarks registering gains. The uptick came amid expectations that the resolution of the U.S. shutdown will revive wage payments and consumer demand.

3. U.S. to welcome first Syrian leader in historic diplomatic move

In a significant diplomatic breakthrough, the United States is set to host Ahmed al-Sharaa, the interim leader of Syria’s northwest region, marking the first visit by a Syrian head to the White House. The meeting represents a potential turning point in U.S.–Middle East relations.

4. Israeli airstrike kills Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon

Two Hezbollah militants were killed in Israeli airstrikes targeting southern Lebanon on November 10, according to reports from Lebanon’s state news agency and Israeli officials. The incident has further escalated tensions in the border region.

5. Indonesian economist warns against rupiah redenomination

An Indonesian economist has raised concerns over a potential move to redenominate the national currency, the rupiah. The expert cautioned that such a decision could give a misleading impression of economic strength and lead to instability amid regional inflation and employment challenges.

Sports News

1. Gujarat Titans reject Washington Sundar trade proposal from CSK

Ahead of the IPL 2026 season, the Gujarat Titans have declined Chennai Super Kings’ offer to trade all-rounder Washington Sundar in a proposed player exchange. Team officials stated they intend to maintain squad balance going into the new season.

2. T20 World Cup 2026 venues announced

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed that Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium will host the T20 World Cup 2026 opening match and one of the semifinals. The grand final will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Business News

1. Domestic pension funds make record equity investments

Indian pension funds have invested an all-time high of ₹41,242 crore in equities between January and September 2025. Experts view this as a sign of growing trust in the country’s economic growth and long-term financial stability.

2. Swiggy to raise ₹10,000 crore before IPO

Food delivery giant Swiggy is planning to raise up to ₹10,000 crore ahead of its initial public offering (IPO). The funds will be used to expand its logistics network, enhance technology platforms, and improve profitability before going public.

Education News

1. Manipur Public Service Commission exam postponed due to paper mix-up

The Manipur Public Service Commission (MPSC) has postponed its latest examination after a question paper mix-up was reported at several centers. A revised schedule will be announced shortly by the commission.

2. IIM Mumbai launches blended MBA for working professionals

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Mumbai has introduced a new two-year blended MBA program designed specifically for working professionals. The course combines online classes with on-campus sessions, allowing learners to balance work and study effectively.

Conclusion

That concludes today’s school assembly news headlines for November 11, 2025. Stay informed, stay curious, and remember that every small effort you make today builds the foundation for a better tomorrow.