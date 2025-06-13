No Quota for SC, ST, OBC in Minority Colleges for FYJC Admissions: Bombay High Court

The Bombay High Court has temporarily stopped the Maharashtra government's decision to implement reservations for SC, ST, and OBC students in minority colleges for First Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions. The court said this move may go against the Constitution.

Key Points:

The High Court stayed the state’s order and said minority colleges are not required to follow social reservations.

The state has been given four weeks to respond, and the next hearing is scheduled for August 6.

The government had issued the reservation order through a Government Resolution (GR) on May 6, 2025.

During the hearing, the government lawyer said that the reservations would only apply to vacant seats that are surrendered by minority colleges. However, the petitioners argued that this still violates Article 30 of the Constitution, which protects the rights of minority-run institutions. They also referred to Article 15(5), which excludes minority institutions from mandatory reservations.

The case was filed by Solapur’s APD Jain Pathashala and the Maharashtra Association of Minority Educational Institutions.

FYJC Merit List Released

Meanwhile, the School Education Department released the FYJC general merit list on June 12. This year, 200 students scored a perfect 500 out of 500. The list is categorized by score ranges and can be viewed on mahafyjcadmissions.in.

Authorities clarified that this is not the final allotment list. Admissions will be based on scores, reservation claims, and available seats. Students must complete admission formalities between June 12 and June 14.