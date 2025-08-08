NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 1 Allotment Result Releasing Tomorrow

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will announce the NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Counselling Allotment Result tomorrow, August 9, 2025. As per the revised schedule, students who completed the choice filling and choice locking process can check their allotment status on the official website – mcc.nic.in.

The allotment result will display the college and course assigned to each candidate based on their preferences and NEET UG 2025 rank. Students allotted seats must report to their respective colleges for the admission process.

NEET UG Round 1 Counselling 2025: Allotment Result Date and Time

Allotment Result Date: August 9, 2025

Time: Not officially announced yet

Official Website: mcc.nic.in

Candidates are advised to regularly check the website for updates regarding the exact release time.

How to Check NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Allotment Result

Follow these steps to download your seat allotment result:

Visit the official website – mcc.nic.in

Click on the "UG Medical Counselling" link.

Select Round 1 Seat Allotment Result.

Login using your Application ID and Password.

Your allotment result will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout for future reference.

What to Do After Seat Allotment – Reporting Guidelines

Students who are allotted a seat in Round 1 must report to the respective colleges for admission within the given timeline. While reporting, they must carry the following:

Original and photocopies of required documents (as per MCC guidelines)

Allotment letter

NEET UG scorecard and admit card

Passport-sized photographs

Valid ID proof

Failure to report on time may lead to cancellation of the allotted seat.

Final Reminder

The NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 will play a crucial role in your medical admission journey. Make sure to stay alert, check the official site for updates, and prepare all your documents in advance for a smooth reporting process.