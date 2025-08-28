NEET PG 2025 Results for All India Quota Seats Out: Scorecards from Sep 5

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has released the official merit list for the All India Quota 50 percent seats for NEET PG 2025. The result covers MD, MS, PG Diploma, DNB, DrNB direct six years and NBEMS diploma courses for the 2025–26 admission cycle. With the release of the merit list, students can now check their ranks and prepare for the upcoming counselling rounds.

The All India Quota merit list plays a crucial role as it decides eligibility for half of the available seats in top medical institutions across India. Scorecards showing the AIQ rank, overall NEET PG rank and category wise standings will be made available for download from September 5. These scorecards will be accessible for a limited period of six months.

Candidates who qualify as per the cut off marks will be eligible to participate in the counselling process conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee under DGHS. State specific and Union Territory wise merit lists will be published later in line with regional rules and reservation norms.

The answer key, question paper and response sheets are yet to be released. Aspirants continue to demand transparency in the evaluation process but for now the focus remains on preparing for the next phase of counselling.

Steps to check NEET PG 2025 AIQ Result