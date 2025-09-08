Navratri Holidays 2025: School and College Holidays Across India

During 2025, Navratri and Dussehra will be celebrated with complete zeal all over India. Schools and colleges in most states have declared special long holidays to let the students enjoy the festivities, comprising cultural events, age-old rituals, and social gatherings. In the wake of recent Ganpati holidays in Maharashtra, students now have another long holiday in store during these significant festivals.

Duration of Holidays

Most states will be on holidays that last between 9 to 10 days from Navratri till Dussehra, usually from Ashtami to Vijayadashami. The specific day of the beginning of the holiday will differ: in a few places, schools will remain shut from the first day of Navratri, whereas in others, it will start from the second day or the third day. All education boards of the respective states release notifications that mention the holiday calendar.

States Observing Long Holidays

The states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh will give schools and colleges around nine days of leave for the Dussehra festival. In West Bengal, schools and educational institutions will also be closed from Navratri to Dussehra. Since these holidays are scheduled between schools and the local administration, parents should verify the date with the school attended by their children.

Advantages for Students

These long holidays offer students a great chance to balance cultural engagement with studies. Students have time for self-study, and they can work on specific subjects or topics that need extra effort. Teachers and parents should assist students in keeping a proper routine, balancing studies and fun, so that they are able to participate in the celebrations without losing their studies.

Navratri and Durga Puja Schedule

Navratri in 2025 will start from the end of September, on September 22. Maha Saptami will fall on September 29 and Maha Ashtami on September 30. Schools in West Bengal, Tripura, Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh can give holidays on these important days. Dussehra, concluding Navratri, will be celebrated in early October.

Sundays and Long Weekends

In September 2025, Sundays are the 7th, 14th, 21st, and 28th. By intercalating festival holidays like Eid and Durga Puja with weekends, students are able to have longer breaks, giving them the time to recharge, spend time with family, and take part in cultural celebrations. These breaks not only rejuvenate the students but also give them an opportunity to bond with their families and become a part of the traditional celebrations.