Muharram Holiday on July 6 or July 7: When is Holiday for Schools, Colleges and Offices?

India will observe a public holiday on July 7, 2025, on account of Muharram, marking the beginning of the Islamic New Year. As per government directives and depending on moon sighting, schools, colleges, banks, government offices, and many private institutions will remain closed across several states.

Muharram Importance

Muharram is one of the most sacred months in Islam, and its 10th day — known as Ashura — holds significant religious importance, especially for Shia Muslims, as it commemorates the martyrdom of Imam Hussein ibn Ali, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, at the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD.

Moon Sighting May Impact Holiday Date

While July 6 was initially marked as the official date for the Muharram holiday, the observance could shift to July 7 if the moon is not sighted earlier. This flexibility is due to the Islamic calendar being lunar-based.

Many state governments are expected to issue updated notifications confirming the exact holiday date based on moon sighting reports closer to the event.