Morning Assembly News October 15, 2025: National, International & Sports Updates

Keeping up with current events is essential for students. Presenting news in the morning assembly not only informs them about national and international developments but also improves public speaking, confidence, and critical thinking skills.

Below are today’s news updates categorized for easy reference:

National News

Tragic Bus Fire in Jaisalmer – 20 passengers lost their lives and 16 were injured; the Prime Minister announced ex-gratia compensation.

Central Government Staff Protests – Employees raise concerns over inaction on workplace harassment allegations in the Social Justice Ministry.

Decline in Wild Elephant Population – India’s wild elephant numbers fell by 18%, revealed in the first DNA-based survey.

Bihar Assembly Polls – Bulk SMS and voice messages during the election silence period are under Election Commission scrutiny.

WHO Alerts on Contaminated Medicines – Three oral liquid medicines in India flagged as unsafe.

PM Modi Meets Mongolia’s President – Khurelsukh Ukhnaa holds discussions with the Prime Minister today.

Gold Price Surge – Gold reaches ₹1.3 lakh per 10 grams; global rates cross USD 4,100 per ounce.

IMF Raises India’s GDP Forecast – Growth projected at 6.6% for FY26.

Heavy Rainfall in Tamil Nadu – Chennai and nearby areas face severe waterlogging; IMD warns of continued heavy showers.

Digital Life Certificate Drive – India launches a digital certificate initiative for pensioners.

Supreme Court Directions – Daman MP asked to approach Bombay High Court regarding SIT probe into irregularities.

Karnataka Civic Issues – Ministers respond to Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw’s criticism of Bengaluru’s roads and sanitation.

International News

Political Turmoil in Madagascar – Military assumes control after the president’s impeachment; Rajoelina initially refuses to step down.

Cameroon Presidential Election – Opposition candidate Tchiroma claims victory against the oldest serving president.

US Tariffs on Timber and Furniture – New import duties take effect as announced by President Trump.

US-China Port Fee Dispute – Retaliatory fees escalate tensions in maritime trade.

Thailand-Cambodia Peace Deal – President Trump attends the signing ceremony.

Israel-Hamas Ceasefire – Complex issues persist even after hostages and prisoners are released.

China Warns US – Beijing calls perceived threats a “wrong approach.”

Venezuela Mine Collapse – 14 miners killed; rescue operations are ongoing.

UN Security Council Leadership – Pakistan assumes presidency in July 2025.

UK Job Market Update – Signs of recovery emerge ahead of the budget.

Global Peace Summit in Egypt – Leaders discuss solutions to the Gaza conflict.

Hero of October 7 Terror Attack Dies – Bipin Joshi, who saved lives during the attack, dies in Hamas custody.

Sports News

Women’s ODI World Cup – South Africa narrowly defeats Bangladesh.

Asian Table Tennis Quarterfinals – India’s women’s team loses to Singapore.

IND vs WI Test Series – KL Rahul scores an unbeaten half-century, guiding India to a series sweep.

IND vs AUS ODI Series – Australia will play without Josh Inglis and Adam Zampa in the opening match.

Women’s ODI World Cup: NZ vs SL – Rain affects the match outcome despite Sri Lanka’s strong performance.

AFC U17 Cup – India beats Kyrgyz Republic 2-1.

Men’s Football Qualifiers – India to face Singapore in upcoming matches.

Indian Women’s Cricket – South Africa defeats Bangladesh in the Women’s ODI.

Thought of the Day

"Small steps taken consistently lead to big achievements."

Word of the Day

Resilience – The ability to recover quickly from difficulties or setbacks.

Example: “A student’s resilience helps them overcome challenges and excel in their studies.”

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