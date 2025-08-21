Meet Leeza Majhi, Tribal Farmer's Daughter from Odisha, Who Cracked NEET and Got MBBS Seat

Leeza Manji, a tribal farmer’s daughter from Odisha, has achieved her first step to fulfilling her dream of becoming a doctor after qualifying in the NEET examination and securing admission at the Sundargarh Government Medical College and Hospital.

Leeza’s entire education took place in the government institutes. She began her academic journey at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Bamra in 2021, where she was provided with free residential education under the central government’s initiative to uplift underprivileged girls’ education. Later, Leeza studied at Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya (OAV), Bamra, scoring 85 per cent in her matriculation, before she stepped into OAV Iconic, Bhubaneswar, to pursue science. She secured 81.6 per cent in her Class 12 board exams.

Sharing the proud moments in her life, she credits her success to the guidance and encouragement provided by KGBV. Her arduous determination drove her towards her NEET success, turning her aspiration of becoming a doctor into reality.

One of the officials from KGBV has responded to Leeza’s success in clearing the NEET entrance. “Leeza’s success is not just personal achievement. Her journey from KGBV to a government medical college is a perfect example of how education can transform lives. Leeza’s story will inspire many girls across rural Odisha,” the official said.