Medaram Jathara Holiday January 30, 2026: Schools and Offices Closed in Mulugu

The famous Medaram Sammakka–Saralamma Jathara, widely known as the “Telangana Kumbh Mela,” is being celebrated with great religious fervor in Mulugu district, Telangana. Lakhs of devotees from across the state and neighboring regions are arriving to participate in the historic tribal festival dedicated to Sammakka and Saralamma.

January 30 Declared a Holiday in Mulugu

In view of the massive crowd expected on Friday, the Mulugu district administration has declared January 30, 2026, as a special government holiday across the district. The holiday applies to all government offices, government and private schools, colleges, and other educational institutions.

To compensate for this holiday, the district collector has ordered that February 14, the second Saturday of the month, will be treated as a working day for schools, colleges, and government offices in Mulugu district.

Transport and Crowd Management Arrangements

To facilitate the large number of pilgrims, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has deployed more than 4,000 special buses between January 25 and February 1. Free bus services are being provided from Pasra to Medaram for devotees. Officials stated that around 80 lakh pilgrims have already been transported to Medaram through RTC buses.

The district administration has also launched a special mobile application named “Medaram with RTC” to provide real-time travel updates and information to pilgrims.

Religious Significance and Devotee Rush

Saralamma arrived at the Gadde from Kannepalli on Wednesday, and Sammakka is scheduled to arrive on Thursday. The peak rush is expected on Friday, with lakhs of devotees gathering for darshan and rituals. The Medaram Jathara is one of the largest tribal religious congregations in Asia and holds immense cultural and spiritual significance.

Holiday Status in Other Regions

January 30 is a holiday only in Mulugu district. Most other districts in Telangana and states such as Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi are observing a regular working day with no official holidays announced.