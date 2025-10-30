Maharashtra School Holiday List for November 2025: Guru Nanak Jayanti, Children’s Day, and More

Maharashtra schools will observe holidays in November 2025 for Guru Nanak Jayanti, Children’s Day, and Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day. These breaks give students time to relax and celebrate, while also helping parents and teachers plan lessons, trips, and school events efficiently.

Overview

November 2025 brings a series of important holidays for schools across Maharashtra. Students can look forward to a few well-deserved breaks this month as schools remain closed on the following dates:

November 5, 2025 (Wednesday): Guru Nanak Jayanti – Public / Religious Holiday

November 14, 2025 (Friday): Children’s Day – Observance / School Event

November 24, 2025 (Monday): Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day – Commemorative Holiday

All Sundays: Weekly holiday / Regular weekly off

These holidays not only mark significant cultural and historical occasions but also provide time for students to unwind and celebrate with their families.

Significance of November Holidays

Guru Nanak Jayanti

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab, is one of the most sacred and widely celebrated festivals in Sikhism. It commemorates the birth of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism and the first of the ten Sikh Gurus.

This auspicious day typically falls in the month of Kartik according to the Hindu lunar calendar, which usually corresponds to October or November in the Gregorian calendar.

The celebrations of Guru Nanak Jayanti are marked by great devotion and enthusiasm. Preparations often begin days in advance with Prabhat Pheris — early morning processions that start from Gurdwaras and move through various localities, accompanied by the singing of hymns (shabads) and devotional songs.

Children’s Day

Children’s Day in India is celebrated every year on November 14th, marking the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India.

Affectionately known as Chacha Nehru, he deeply loved children and believed that they were the nation’s future. The day is celebrated across schools with fun activities, cultural programs, games, and events that honor Nehru’s vision of nurturing young minds with care and affection.

Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day

Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day honors the sacrifice of the ninth Sikh Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, who laid down his life defending religious freedom and human rights. This day holds immense historical and spiritual importance for the Sikh community and is observed with prayers, kirtans, and remembrance events across Gurdwaras.

Note for Students and Parents