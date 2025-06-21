Maharashtra MSBTE Summer Diploma Results 2025 Out: Direct Link Here

The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) has officially declared the Summer Diploma Results 2025 today, Friday, June 20. Students who appeared for the examinations can now check and download their results from the official website — msbte.ac.in.

To access the results, students must use their enrollment number or seat number on the result portal.

MSBTE Diploma Results 2025: Direct Link & Details

The MSBTE Summer 2025 Diploma Examinations were conducted from May 2 to May 24, 2025, while the practical exams took place between April 18 and April 28, 2025.

Candidates can click on the direct result link available on the homepage or follow the steps given below to view their results.

How to Check MSBTE Summer Diploma Result 2025

Visit the official website: msbte.ac.in

Click on the link that says "Click here to see Summer 2025 Diploma Results" on the homepage.

On the result page, choose either Enrollment Number or Seat Number.

Enter the selected number in the given field.

Fill in the security captcha.

Click on the Submit button.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout for future reference.

For the latest updates, circulars, and detailed information, candidates are advised to regularly visit the official MSBTE website.