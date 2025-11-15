Madhya Pradesh School Holidays List for November 2025: Guru Nanak Jayanti and Tribal Pride Day

Schools across Madhya Pradesh will remain closed on two significant dates in November 2025 as the state observes festivals that highlight India’s spiritual depth and tribal heritage. According to the academic holiday calendar, schools will be shut on November 5 for Guru Nanak Jayanti and on November 15 for National Tribal Pride Day, which marks the birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda.

The holidays offer students more than a mid-month break—they also serve as an opportunity to appreciate the teachings and contributions of two towering figures in Indian history. Guru Nanak Jayanti, observed on November 5, commemorates the birth of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism. Across the state, gurdwaras will hold prayers, kirtans, and community gatherings, allowing students and families to participate in the celebrations.

On November 15, schools will close for National Tribal Pride Day (Birsa Munda Jayanti), a day dedicated to honoring the legendary freedom fighter Birsa Munda. Cultural programs, community events, and commemorative ceremonies are expected to take place, underscoring his pivotal role in safeguarding tribal identity and rights.

These November holidays, officials say, aim to deepen students’ understanding of India’s diverse cultural fabric while giving them time to connect with traditions observed across Madhya Pradesh.