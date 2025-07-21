Kerala PSC LGS Exam Topper: Meet K Vishnu, Paralyzed from Waist Down but Didn’t Give Up

A tragic accident may have ended his dream of joining the Indian Army, but 26-year-old K. Vishnu from Kollengode didn’t give up. Despite being paralyzed from the waist down, Vishnu has now secured the second rank in the Kerala PSC’s Last Grade Servant (LGS) exam in Palakkad district, scoring an impressive 89.33 marks out of 100.

Vishnu’s story is one of remarkable resilience. The son of Krishnan and Vasantha, he had cleared the Army’s written, physical, and medical tests. But on February 12, 2020 — just before he was to board a train to attend the final certificate verification in Kozhikode — Vishnu met with a serious bike accident at Kinnassery. He suffered a spinal cord injury and was left paralyzed below the waist.

After nearly two years of treatment and recovery, Vishnu returned home determined to rebuild his life. In early 2023, he began preparing for the PSC exams. Through consistent effort and discipline, he emerged as one of the top scorers among 619 candidates in the district. He missed the first rank only because another candidate received grace marks.

Vishnu now hopes to be appointed to a post within commuting distance from home, ideally one accessible by his modified three-wheeled scooter.

“I may have lost my dream of becoming a soldier, but I haven’t lost hope,” says Vishnu. “This job means independence, dignity, and a new beginning.”