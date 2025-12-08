Kerala Local Body Polls on Dec 9, 11: No Holiday For Central Government Employees

Kerala is conducting the local body elections in two phases, with voting scheduled for December 9 and 11, and the counting of votes set to take place on December 13, 2025. The central government has clarified that its employees in Kerala will not receive a holiday or special leave on the days scheduled for the state’s upcoming local body elections.

The announcement follows queries from several departments and staff unions seeking clarity on leave provisions during the multi-phase polling process. Officials stated that local body elections do not fall under the category of events that warrant a mandatory paid holiday for central government personnel.

Employees wishing to cast their vote may apply for regular leave, subject to approval by their respective departments. However, the Centre reiterated that no blanket leave or automatic exemption will be provided on polling days.

Kerala is gearing up for the local body elections with political parties intensifying their campaigns across districts. Despite the absence of a polling-day holiday for central staff, state government employees and those working under local bodies will follow schedules set by the Kerala government.

Polling dates and related guidelines are expected to be detailed further by the State Election Commission in the coming days.