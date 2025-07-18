July 19 School Assembly News: National, International, Sports, and Education

The headlines for tomorrow's school assembly news, on July 19, will range from national and international news to sports and educational news. Keeping abreast of current affairs is vital for students, and school assemblies are an ideal source to provide such news and information.

Some of the top news stories that are likely to be headliners tomorrow are the latest on key political gatherings, education developments, and games. The students will learn about some crucial national and international happenings, sports victories, and other significant events.

Top News Stories

India Test-Fires Nuclear-Capable Ballistic Missiles Successfully: India successfully test-fired nuclear-capable short-range ballistic missiles Prithvi-II and Agni-I from the Chandipur. The move is an indication of India's emerging defense capabilities.

Heavy Rainfall Expected in Several States: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced an orange alert in Kerala, signaling heavy rains in the state. Heavy rainfall also hit a number of districts in Karnataka, throwing normal life out of gear.

Amarnath Yatra Update: More than 2.34 lakh pilgrims have already undertaken the Amarnath yatra. The 17th batch of 9,500 pilgrims embarked from the Jammu base camp today.

Bihar Government Declares Free Electricity: The Bihar government has declared to give free electricity of up to 125 units to its people from August 1.

International News

Syria and Druze Leader Reach Ceasefire Agreement: Syria and the Druze leader have come to an agreement to stop fighting, which is a major breakthrough in the conflict-plagued region.

France Excludes Itself from EU's Ukraine Weapons Purchase Scheme: France has excluded itself from the European Union's scheme to buy American weapons for Ukraine.

ADB Emerges as Nepal's Biggest Development Partner: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has emerged as the biggest development partner of Nepal, with support amounting to over 118 billion rupees.

Thought of the Day

"Time might be hard, but it's not eternal. Your efforts will bear fruit." This line is a reminder to stay motivated and intent on our objectives.

Other News

India Exports Measles-Rubella Vaccine to Bolivia: India has exported 3 lakh doses of the measles-rubella vaccine to Bolivia, reflecting its allegiance to global health programs.

Indore Named India's Cleanest City for Eighth Time: Indore has been crowned India's cleanest city for the eighth time in a row, presenting its remarkable cleanliness and sanitation practices.

Laddakh Initiates HPV Vaccination Campaign: Ladakh has introduced its inaugural HPV vaccination drive for young girls to save them from cervical cancer.

