July 15, School Assembly News: Global Events, National Updates, and Sports Highlights

As we gather for our morning school assembly, it's essential to stay updated on the latest global events, national news, and sports highlights. In today's fast-paced world, being informed about current events not only broadens our knowledge but also helps us develop a better understanding of the world around us. Let's take a look at some of the top news stories that can be discussed in our school assembly on July 15.

International News

The European Union has prolonged its suspension of countermeasures to allow negotiations with the US, amid continued tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

India has taken part in Australia's biggest bilateral military exercise, Talisman Sabre, for the first time, bolstering defense cooperation between the two countries.

Lavrov sits down with Wang and Kim; China, North Korea, and Russia talk about the issue of Ukraine and the Iranian nuclear threat, displaying the region's geopolitical complexity.

France displays its air power with a spectacular show in Paris, coloring the skies with the national tricolor.

New Zealand will double its foreign student market and relax work regulations to entice international talent.

National News

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar calls for open discussion with China amid complicated global scenarios, stressing diplomatic cooperation as a necessity.

The Supreme Court has called upon the Centre and the states to prevent hate speech without infringing on freedom of expression, stressing the balancing of rights and duties.

The Health Ministry declared that canteen samosas would now bear a food label, and offices and schools must put up fat-sugar content boards, encouraging healthy dietary patterns.

The Centre has stepped in to oppose Kerala's withdrawal of its Supreme Court appeal in opposition to the Governor regarding Bill assent delay, citing the row over federalism and governance.

President Droupadi Murmu appointed three new governors, including Kavinder Gupta in Ladakh and Prof Ghosh and Gajapathi Raju in other states.

Sports News

Chelsea have been crowned champions of the Club World Cup, as Palmer led the team to a spectacular victory over PSG.

Saina Nehwal makes official announcement about parting with Parupalli Kashyap after 7 years of marriage, beginning a new chapter in her life.

Aiden Markram and Hayley Matthews were both chosen as ICC Players of the Month for June for their excellent cricketing performances.

Pakistan cricket is in a state of disarray, with an audit revealing crores of corruption and excess payments, which brings governance and accountability into question.

Shubman Gill has to choose to be like MS Dhoni or Virat Kohli, feels Sanjay Manjrekar, emphasizing how much pressure and scrutiny there is on young cricketers.

Thought of the Day

"Believe you can and you're halfway there." This saying puts great stress on self-confidence and a positive attitude in the accomplishment of our ambitions. With strong willpower and effort, we can defeat obstacles and reach our maximum capacity.

Stay updated, stay motivated, and enjoy a wonderful day ahead!

