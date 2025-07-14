July 14, School Assembly News: National, International, and Sports News

As we kick-start a new week, let's dive into some exciting news stories from around the world. From India's strides in self-reliance to global politics and sports updates, we've got it all covered.

National News Highlights

Boosting Self-Reliance: India's defense sector is taking significant strides with the new BrahMos testing facility in Lucknow, which aims to enhance the country's indigenous capabilities, as stated by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh.

Promoting Tourism: The Tripura Chief Minister has laid the foundation stone for a replica of 51 Shakti Peethas to boost religious tourism in the state.

Sports Development: The Punjab government plans to develop 4,000 sports grounds in the first phase to combat the drug menace and promote a healthy lifestyle among youth.

Global News

US Politics: The aftermath of the Trump assassination attempt continues to shape the battle for House control in the 2026 midterms, with significant implications for the US political landscape.

EU-US Trade Relations: The European Union is delaying retaliatory tariffs on US goods, hoping to reach a deal by August 1.

Columbia University Settlement: There's a possibility of Columbia University paying $200 million in a settlement with the Trump administration.

Sports News

Golf: Ernie Els withdraws from the British Open, citing personal reasons.

Cricket: West Indies took honors on the first day of the day-night third test against Australia, while India's Mohammed Siraj continues to impress with his aggressive bowling style.

Thought of the Day

"Believe you can and you're halfway there. Focus on progress, not perfection."

Interesting Fact

Did you know that July 14 is celebrated as Bastille Day or French National Day, commemorating the Storming of the Bastille and marking the beginning of the French Revolution?

