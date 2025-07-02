JoSAA Seat Allotment Round 3 Today, July 2: Counselling Details at josaa.nic.in
The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will announce the Round 3 seat allotment results for JoSAA Counselling 2025 on July 2, 2025. Students who participated in the counselling process can check their results online at the official website — josaa.nic.in.
Important Dates:
Online reporting, fee payment, document upload, and response to queries: July 2 to July 4, 2025
Last date for fee payment: July 4, 2025
Issue resolution for fee payment problems: July 5, 2025
Last date to respond to withdrawal queries: July 5, 2025
How to Check JoSAA Round 3 Seat Allotment Result:
Go to josaa.nic.in
Click on the “JoSAA Counselling 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result” link on the homepage.
Enter your login details as required.
Submit the form to view your seat allotment result.
Download the result page and take a printout for future reference.
JoSAA Counselling 2025 is being conducted for admissions to 127 institutions, including:
23 IITs
31 NITs
IIEST Shibpur
26 IIITs
47 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs)
All admissions are managed through this single centralized platform. For more information, students are advised to regularly check the official website.