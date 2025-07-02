JoSAA Seat Allotment Round 3 Today, July 2: Counselling Details at josaa.nic.in

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will announce the Round 3 seat allotment results for JoSAA Counselling 2025 on July 2, 2025. Students who participated in the counselling process can check their results online at the official website — josaa.nic.in.

Important Dates:

Online reporting, fee payment, document upload, and response to queries: July 2 to July 4, 2025

Last date for fee payment: July 4, 2025

Issue resolution for fee payment problems: July 5, 2025

Last date to respond to withdrawal queries: July 5, 2025

How to Check JoSAA Round 3 Seat Allotment Result:

Go to josaa.nic.in

Click on the “JoSAA Counselling 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result” link on the homepage.

Enter your login details as required.

Submit the form to view your seat allotment result.

Download the result page and take a printout for future reference.

JoSAA Counselling 2025 is being conducted for admissions to 127 institutions, including:

23 IITs

31 NITs

IIEST Shibpur

26 IIITs

47 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs)

All admissions are managed through this single centralized platform. For more information, students are advised to regularly check the official website.