JoSAA Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Result OUT: Check Now @josaa.nic.in

The Round 2 seat allocation results for JoSAA Counseling 2025 were made public by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) today, June 25, at 5:00 PM. By entering their login credentials on the official website, josaa.nic.in, candidates who have registered and taken part in the ongoing counseling process can check their allotment status.

Following JoSAA's recent decision to extend the deadlines for online reporting and Round 1 seat acceptance, this notification provides comfort to candidates who experienced problems with payment and document verification. According to the updated counseling schedule, candidates had until June 23 at 5 PM to address any issues pertaining to Round 1 fee payments, and June 24 at 10 AM was the last day to reply to Round 1 inquiries.

Following the announcement of the Round 2 allotment results, candidates who have been assigned a seat have until June 25 to June 29, 2025 (up to 5 PM) to finish the online reporting process, which includes uploading supporting documentation, paying the seat acceptance fee, and selecting their preferred seat acceptance option (Freeze, Float, or Slide). The deadline for paying the seat acceptance fee is June 29. Any payment-related concerns must be resolved by June 30 at 5 PM. While the Round 3 seat allocation results are set for July 2 at 10 AM, inquiries on Round 2 seat allocations can be made until July 1 at 10 AM.

Candidates have three alternatives for seat acceptance during JoSAA counseling. A candidate can accept the seat that has been assigned to them and withdraw from further rounds by selecting the "Freeze" option. Candidates can accept the present allocation while awaiting a more desirable seat in subsequent rounds by choosing the "Float" option. Candidates can remain at the same institution while still being considered for higher-priority courses that will be offered in later rounds if they choose the "Slide" option.