JNU Teachers Association Writes to President Droupadi Murmu, Demands Removal of Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit

The simmering tensions at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) escalated further as the teachers’ body has written to President Droupadi Murmu, demanding the immediate removal of Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit.

In a detailed letter dated September 1, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) accused the Vice-Chancellor of abusing her authority, sidelining statutory bodies, and plunging the institution into what they termed a “deep governance crisis.”

The teachers alleged that key decisions concerning faculty appointments, promotions, and even housing allotments have been arbitrarily centralised in the Vice-Chancellor’s office. According to JNUTA, this has fostered a climate of fear, where selective favours and punitive actions are used as tools to silence dissent.

A major flashpoint, the association noted, was the dismissal of Dr. Rohan V.H. Choudhari, assistant professor at the Centre for Political Studies. They described his termination as unlawful, arguing that flimsy reasons were retroactively reframed as disciplinary issues, violating both due process and natural justice. The move, they said, was meant to “send a chilling message” to the academic community.

JNUTA maintained that it had refrained from approaching the President earlier, hoping for internal resolution. However, the sacking of a faculty member marked a turning point. “The Vice-Chancellor has lost the confidence of the faculty. The situation is now beyond repair,” the letter declared, urging the Visitor of the university to act under provisions of the JNU Act.

The teachers’ body has also sought a direct meeting with the President to present their concerns and discuss possible remedies to restore academic and institutional integrity at JNU.