Jharkhand School Holiday today, August 5 in Honor of Former CM Shibu Soren's Passing

The government of Jharkhand declared a state holiday on August 5, 2025, as a tribute to the late Chief Minister Shibu Soren, who died at the age of 81. The announcement was in respect of his immense contribution to the state's politics and development.

State Mourning Period

School Holiday Announced

The Secretary of the School Education and Literacy Department, Uma Shankar Singh, declared a school holiday in light of the state government's decision to honor the late leader. A three-day mourning would be observed from August 4 to 6, when all government offices would also be closed. Half-mast flagging would be done as a mark of respect.

Cancellation of Programmes

Apart from the school shutdowns, the state government has also cancelled all its programmes scheduled for the three-day mourning period. The decision has been made so that the state is able to pay homage to the former CM in a manner befitting the occasion.

Tribute to Shibu Soren

The death of Shibu Soren has created a shockwave in the state, and his death has been remembered by many people as a contribution towards Jharkhand's development. The state government has condoled the family and friends of the late leader and has vowed to uphold his legacy of service for the people.

The closure of schools and government establishments today is a reflection of the respect and admiration in which Shibu Soren was held in his lifetime. His work towards the growth and development of the state will be remembered for generations to come.

Holidays in Jharkhand

Jharkhand celebrates numerous holidays throughout the year, namely national, regional, and festival holidays. Some of the prominent holidays in Jharkhand are:

National Holidays:

Republic Day: January 26

Independence Day: 15th August

Gandhi Jayanti: 2nd October

Festival Holidays:

Makar Sankranti: mid-January

Holi: March

Diwali: October/November

Chhath Puja: November

Ganesh Chaturthi: August/September

Regional Holidays:

Sarhul: April

Karma Puja: September

