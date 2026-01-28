January 28 School Holiday News: Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Delhi, UP School Updates

Students and parents across India are looking for clarity on school holidays and reopening dates on Wednesday, January 28, 2026. While most states are resuming normal school operations after winter breaks and weather-related closures, some districts have announced local holidays due to special events and climatic conditions.

Tamil Nadu: Schools Closed in Thiruvarur District for Kumbabishekam Ceremony

Schools and colleges in parts of Thiruvarur district, Tamil Nadu, will remain closed on January 28, 2026, due to the grand Kumbabishekam religious ceremony. The district administration has declared a local holiday to allow people to participate in the spiritual event.

The holiday applies only to selected taluks, including Mannargudi, Needamangalam, and Kottur. Educational institutions in other districts of Tamil Nadu will function normally. Parents are advised to confirm with school authorities as the holiday is restricted to specific areas.

Chandigarh: Schools Reopening After Republic Day and Winter Break

Chandigarh schools were closed on January 27, 2026, following Republic Day celebrations and as part of the extended winter break due to cold weather. Authorities have indicated that schools are expected to reopen from January 28, and regular classes should resume for all students.

Punjab: Schools Expected to Resume After Weather Closure

Several districts in Punjab, including Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Patiala, Bathinda, Mohali, and Hoshiarpur, had suspended classes due to severe cold, rain, and fog. The state government had ordered temporary closures for student safety. Most schools are likely to reopen from January 28, but parents should check official updates from schools and local authorities.

Delhi NCR: Winter Vacation Ending, Schools to Reopen with Adjusted Timings

Schools across Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad had been observing winter vacations due to harsh weather conditions. The winter break is scheduled to end on January 27, and many schools are expected to reopen on January 28. Some institutions may operate with modified schedules, so students should verify with their schools.

Uttar Pradesh: Schools Reopening, Except Some Districts

In Uttar Pradesh, schools were closed until January 27 because of extreme cold conditions. From January 28 onwards, most schools across the state are expected to resume classes. However, some districts may continue closures or follow revised timings.

Lucknow schools are likely to reopen from January 28.

Kanpur schools are expected to remain closed until early February due to ongoing cold conditions.

Varanasi may keep primary classes closed while senior classes resume with adjusted timings.

Noida and Gautam Buddh Nagar schools are expected to reopen after winter break.

Agra and Meerut schools may also restart classes with updated schedules.

Other States: Schools Open on January 28

Most states, including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, and others, will observe January 28 as a regular working day for schools. However, schools in hilly regions such as Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir may follow separate schedules depending on snowfall and weather advisories.

Important Advisory for Parents and Students

Since school holiday decisions can vary by district and even by individual institutions, students and parents are strongly advised to check official school circulars, district administration announcements, or government notifications for the latest updates.