January 26 School Holiday: Schools Closed Across India on Republic Day 2026

Schools across India will remain closed on Monday, January 26, on account of Republic Day 2026, one of the country’s most important national holidays. The holiday applies to government and private schools, colleges, and educational institutions nationwide, allowing students and teachers to participate in celebrations and observe the historic occasion.

Republic Day is celebrated every year on January 26 to mark the day the Indian Constitution came into effect in 1950, officially establishing India as a sovereign democratic republic. The day is observed with great enthusiasm across schools, government offices, and public institutions.

Republic Day Celebrations in Schools

Ahead of the holiday, many schools organise special programmes such as flag hoisting ceremonies, cultural events, speeches, parades, and patriotic performances. Students participate in activities like singing the national anthem, presenting skits, and delivering speeches on India’s freedom struggle and constitutional values.

In several schools, celebrations are held on January 25 or in the morning on January 26 before institutions close for the day. After the official programmes, schools remain shut for the rest of the day in observance of the national holiday.

National-Level Republic Day Parade

The main Republic Day celebrations take place at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, where a grand parade showcases India’s military strength, cultural diversity, and technological achievements. The President of India hoists the national flag, and the Indian Armed Forces and various state tableaux participate in the parade. A spectacular flypast by the Indian Air Force is one of the key highlights of the event.

Holiday for Students and Educational Institutions

Since Republic Day is a gazetted national holiday, all schools, colleges, universities, and coaching centres remain closed on January 26. Students get a day off after the celebrations, while many institutions also plan academic activities and patriotic programmes in the days leading up to the holiday.

Importance of Republic Day

Republic Day symbolises India’s democratic values, unity, and constitutional governance. It reminds citizens of the rights and duties enshrined in the Constitution and honours the leaders who contributed to building the nation.