Jalandhar Schools, Colleges in Punjab holidays on February 11 for Shoba Yatra

In a welcome move, the Deputy Commissioner of Jalandhar, Punjab, Dr Himanshu Agarwal, has declared a holiday on February 11, 2025, for all government and non-government schools and colleges in the district. This decision has been taken given the grand Shobha Yatra that will be taken out on the same day to celebrate the Parkash Purb of Sri Guru Ravidas Ji. The holiday will provide students with a much-needed break and also ensure their safety and convenience, given the large-scale celebrations that are expected to take place.

The declaration of the holiday is a testament to the commitment of the administration to respect the religious sentiments of the people. By declaring a holiday, the administration has ensured that students and staff members can participate in the celebrations without any hassle. Notably, this holiday will not be applicable for the students having their board or university examinations scheduled for February 11. In this case, such students are liable to report for their examination at the designated date and time as scheduled originally.

Thousands of devotees are expected to take part in the Shobha Yatra, and elaborate arrangements have been made by the administration to ensure the smooth conduct of the event. The declaration of the holiday is part of this effort. With the holiday declared, students and staff members can now look forward to participating in the celebrations without any worries.

