International Yoga Day: Odisha CM Majhi Announces Plans to Add Yoga in School Curriculum

Participating in an event to mark International Yoga Day, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced that the State government is taking steps to include yoga in the school curriculum and public health programs. He observed that such initiatives will help build a healthy, self-reliant, and efficient India.

The Odisha government organized a state-level yoga program at Kalinga Stadium. Speaking at the event, Majhi emphasized that yoga is not just a physical exercise but a practice that keeps the body, mind, and soul active.

In a bid to make yoga accessible to everyone, the Chief Minister explained that awareness campaigns are being conducted in schools, colleges, hostels, and sports centres. “We can also include yoga in the school curriculum and public health programs,” he said.

Which States Have Yoga in the School Curriculum?

Several Indian states have incorporated yoga into school curricula through various initiatives to educate students on its importance and benefits.

Last month, the Andhra Pradesh government announced plans to integrate yoga into the school curriculum. Speaking on the occasion of International Yoga Day, HRD Minister Nara Lokesh reiterated that yoga will become a regular part of the curriculum.

In Haryana, yoga was introduced as a separate subject in government schools for Classes 1–10 in April 2021, under an initiative led by then Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

The Karnataka government announced in May 2022 that yoga would be included in high school and college curricula starting from the 2023–24 academic year.

In Uttar Pradesh, yoga has been part of physical education classes for Grades 5–12 since April 2017.

The Jharkhand government has established yoga clubs in all government and aided schools under its Yoga Olympiad initiative, with regular sessions and competitions.

As part of implementing the National Education Policy 2020, the Delhi government incorporated yoga into the Happiness Curriculum for Grades 1–8.