INI CET 2025 Admit Card Released for July Session: Download at aiimsexams.ac.in

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the INI CET 2025 admit card for the July session on May 10, 2025. Candidates who have successfully registered for the exam can now download their hall tickets from the official website — aiimsexams.ac.in.

How to Download INI CET 2025 Admit Card

To access the admit card, follow the steps below:

Visit the official website: aiimsexams.ac.in

Log in using your registration ID and password

Download and take a printout of your INI CET 2025 admit card

Important Note

AIIMS will not send admit cards via post or email. All candidates must download the hall ticket online from the official portal.

INI CET 2025 Exam Details

Exam Date: May 17, 2025

Mode of Exam: Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Required Documents:

Printed Admit Card

Valid ID Proof such as Aadhaar Card, Passport, PAN Card, or Driving License

Key Reminders for Candidates

Verify Exam Centre and Timings: Carefully check the details printed on your admit card, including the exam centre address and reporting time.

Print and Carry Hall Ticket: Entry to the examination hall will not be allowed without a printed copy of the admit card.

Arrive Early: Candidates are advised to reach the exam venue at least one hour before the reporting time to avoid any last-minute hassles.

The INI CET (Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test) is conducted for admission to postgraduate medical courses such as MD, MS, DM (6 yrs), MCh (6 yrs), and MDS at AIIMS and other top medical institutions.

For further updates or announcements, candidates should regularly check the official AIIMS website.

Stay informed, stay prepared — and good luck to all aspirants appearing for INI CET 2025!