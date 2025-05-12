IIM Nagpur Placements 2024: Rs 69 LPA Highest Package, 46% Women in MBA

The MBA class of 2023–25 had the largest female presence in the institute's history, with 120 out of 267 students, or 46% of the student body, being female. From 43% the previous year, this is a consistent increase. According to Director Prof. Bhimaraya Metri, IIM Nagpur's continuous efforts to advance equitable and inclusive management education are responsible for this accomplishment.

Stellar Placement Season: Highest Package at ₹69.57 LPA

The 2023-24 final placement season was a resounding success.

Highest salary package: ₹69.57 lakh per annum

Average salary: ₹18.07 lakh per annum

Summer internships also saw a strong response:

Highest stipend: ₹2.7 lakh

Average stipend: Nearly ₹90,000

Notably, 89 new recruiters participated in final placements, while 98 firms offered summer internships. Top recruiters included Microsoft, Amazon, BNP Paribas, Adani, Deloitte, and Accenture. The season also witnessed four international offers and three record-breaking domestic salary packages.

Executive MBA Growth and Industry Collaborations

In addition to the 267 regular MBA students, 62 professionals completed their Executive MBA — 35 from the Pune campus and 27 from Nagpur. The convocation, held to mark the institute’s 10th anniversary, also featured the announcement of a proposed collaboration with Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), shared by guest of honour Puneet Chhatwal.

With rising diversity, expanding corporate partnerships, and robust placement outcomes, IIM Nagpur continues to cement its place as one of India’s emerging B-school success stories.