IBPS PO 2024 Registrations Open Today: Apply now!

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) conducts the IBPS PO exam every year to recruit Probationary Officers for various Public sector banks. The exam has been conducted since 2011, and the 2024 exam will be its 14th edition. Through IBPS CRP PO/MT CRPF-XIV, eligible candidates are selected through this examination.

The IBPS PO 2024 notification is out now, on August 1, and eligible candidates are requested to register online. The notification contains complete details about 4455 vacancies in 11 different Public Sector banks.

No.of vacancies: 4455

Selection process: The selection process is done in three steps: Preliminary, Mains and Interview.

Eligible candidates: Candidates should have a Graduation degree with an age limit between 20 and 30 years.

Salary range: Rs. 52,000 to 55,000

Registration starts from: August 1, 2024

Registration ends on August 21, 2024.

Official website: https://www.ibps.in/