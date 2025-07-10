HPBOSE Releases Admit Cards for TET June 2025 Exams: TET Exam on July 12, 2025

The Himachal Pradesh School Education Board (HPBOSE) has released the admit cards for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) June 2025 session. This includes the Junior Basic Training (JBT) and Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) Sanskrit exams. Candidates who registered for these exams can now download their admit cards from the official website – www.hpbose.org.

Exam Date and Timings

The TET exams will be held on July 12, 2025:

JBT TET: 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM

TGT Sanskrit TET: 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM

Each exam will last for 2 hours and 30 minutes. Candidates are advised to download their admit cards as soon as possible and check all the details carefully to avoid problems on the exam day.

Number of Candidates and Centres

JBT TET: 5,731 candidates

TGT Sanskrit TET: 1,046 candidates

The board has set up 51 centres for the JBT exam and 43 centres for the TGT Sanskrit exam across Himachal Pradesh.

Note: Candidates must bring their admit cards to the exam hall. Entry will not be allowed without it.

How to Download the HP TET Admit Card

Go to hpbose.org

Click on the ‘TET’ link on the homepage

Enter your application number and date of birth

Click submit to view your admit card

Download and print it for the exam

Important Reminders

Check that all details on the admit card (name, exam centre, timing, etc.) are correct

Report any errors immediately using the helpline: 01892-242192

Bring a valid photo ID along with the admit card to the exam hall

Reach the centre early and follow all exam rules and guidelines

HPBOSE Secretary Dr. Major Vishal Sharma has assured that the board is fully prepared for smooth conduct of the exams and aims to ensure all candidates receive their admit cards on time.