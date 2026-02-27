Holi School Holiday in Telangana 2026: Check Holiday Date and Academic Calendar

The Telangana academic calendar has confirmed a school holiday for Holi in March 2026, bringing relief and excitement for students across the state. As per the official schedule, March will have 22 working days, and it is also an important period when students from Classes 1 to 9 prepare for their final Summative Assessment (SA-2) examinations.

At the same time, the month includes several major festivals such as Holi, Ramadan, Ugadi, and Sri Rama Navami, resulting in multiple holidays for schools and government offices.

Holi 2026 Holiday Date for Telangana Schools

According to the Telangana academic calendar, schools will remain closed on March 4, 2026, for the Holi festival. This day has been declared an official holiday for educational institutions, government offices, and banks across the state.

Holi, widely known as the festival of colours, is celebrated with great enthusiasm throughout India. On this occasion, people of all ages participate in colour celebrations, symbolising joy, unity, and the arrival of spring. Traditionally, the festival is associated with the legends of Radha and Krishna, and it holds deep cultural and religious significance.

In many parts of India, Holika Dahan, a ritual symbolising the victory of good over evil, is performed a day before the main celebration. In South India, similar traditions such as Kama Dahanam are observed before the colour festivities.

Additional Holidays in March 2026

Apart from the Holi holiday, students will also get regular weekly holidays in March. The Sundays falling on March 1, March 8, March 15, March 22, and March 29 will remain holidays for schools. In addition, the second Saturday on March 14 will also be a school holiday as per the academic calendar.

These holidays provide students with short breaks during an otherwise busy academic period filled with examinations and preparations.

Schools, Banks, and Government Offices to Close for Holi

Since Holi is an official public holiday in Telangana, not only schools but also government offices and banks will remain closed on March 4, 2026. Students and families can use this holiday to participate in celebrations and spend time together.

Important Month for Students Despite Holidays

While March brings several holidays, it remains an important academic month for students, especially those preparing for their final exams. Students are advised to use their time effectively, balancing exam preparation with festive celebrations.

The Holi holiday on March 4 offers a welcome break for students across Telangana, allowing them to enjoy the festival while continuing their academic responsibilities.