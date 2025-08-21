Himachal Pradesh Schools Holiday on August 21 Due to Heavy Rain and Landslides

Schools and colleges in parts of Himachal Pradesh have been directed to stay shut today, August 21, due to incessant heavy rains, cloudbursts, and landslides in various parts of the state. The authorities have requested students and parents to remain in close touch with their institutions for the most updated information regarding the reopening.

Closure in Una, Kullu, and Mandi

Following official directives, all schools in the Amb and Garet subdivisions of the Una district will remain shut for the day. The same has been done in areas of Kullu and Mandi districts, which were also hit by heavy rains in the last few days.

Manali and Banjar Affected

Apart from this, schools in Manali and Banjar regions of Kullu and Mandi were closed following reports of flash floods, landslides, and cloudburst-like activities. Bhubu, Kungri, and local rivulets in Mandi are in full spate, and the authorities have declared a precautionary holiday in the villages around them.

Roads Blocked Due to Landslides

The intense rain has caused several landslides, which have closed major roads and hindered traffic. Highway 21 along the Mandi–Kullu road, the road between Mandi and Jogindernagar, and the road between Aut and Sainj have been closed, cutting off a few places. People have been advised not to venture out unless strictly unavoidable, as rescue and clearance operations are in full swing.

Advisory for Students and Residents

The local government has asked students to stay in contact with school administrators and teachers for more information on how long closures will last. Locals have also been asked to be on their guard and not travel unnecessarily until the weather picks up.

