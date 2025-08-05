Gujarat School Holidays in August 2025: Raksha Bandhan to Ganesh Chaturthi

August is a fun-filled and celebratory month in Gujarat, with a number of significant holidays and celebrations during the month. Gujarati students have much to anticipate during the school break during these holidays with their families. Let us see the list of school holidays in August 2025.

List of School Holidays in Gujarat

Here is a list of Gujarat school holidays in August 2025:

August 9, 2025 (Saturday): Raksha Bandhan - A festival that marks brother-sister bonding.

August 15, 2025 (Friday): Independence Day and Parsi New Year - National holiday to mark India's independence as well as Parsi New Year.

August 16, 2025 (Saturday): Janmashtami - Birthday festival of Lord Krishna.

August 23, 2025 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday - Students' weekend off.

August 27, 2025 (Wednesday): Ganesh Chaturthi - Festival of Lord Ganesha's birth.

Every Sunday in August (3, 10, 17, 24, 31): Students' weekly off.

School Status During Holidays

All the schools in Gujarat, whether government schools under Gujarat State Education Board (GSEB), private schools, CBSE, ICSE, or municipal schools, will follow these holidays. The dates may be different for the CBSE and ICSE boards.

Suggestions for Students and Parents

Students can utilize these long weekends to schedule their studies and remain ahead in their studies.

Parents can organize family outings and excursions during such holidays to spend time with their children.

Optional leave and local holidays might be celebrated in various districts, and hence it is best to inquire from the school authorities regarding details.

Conclusion

August is a festive month in Gujarat, and students have reasons to celebrate and look forward to a much-needed break from school. By making plans ahead of time and capitalizing on these holidays, students can spend quality time with family and friends while keeping pace with their lessons.

